NAACP HIGHLIGHTS

With likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Lizzo winning awards; here is everything you need to know about the annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People awards.

Name a better way to end Black History Month than with the NAACP awards in California last night. The 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People awards was a show to remember with a performance from the incredible and legendary Jill Scott captivating the crowd with a medley of “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way”. And with over 40 categories of awards in the show, everyone came out to support and celebrate black excellence.

Lizzo takes home Entertainer of the Year

Trailblazer and award season sensation Lizzo took home the honorary award of Entertainer of the Year. Accepting the award in front of a room full of successful and iconic African American stars she thanked actress Angela Bassett for being the true entertainer and celebrated all of the big black girls in the industry and that they are the real trophies. TV series Black-ish swept the TV award category taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, leading acting accolades for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and with supporting stars Deon Cole and Marsai Martin also taking home awards.

Michael B. Jordan picks up Outstanding Actor

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture went to everyone’s #MCM Michael B. Jordan who may we just say looked very stylish on the night as he picked up the award for the true American legal drama Just Mercy. The film also took top prize for Outstanding Motion Picture after being snubbed by award season. Outstanding Actress went to the star of Us and Black Panther Lupita Nyong’o. Other winners of the night were Omari Hardwick for Power and Angela Bassett for 9-1-1 Netflix tearjerker When They See Us also picked up awards for Outstanding Television or Limited-Series and newcomer Jharrel Jerome picked Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for the Netflix series.

The QUEEN Rihanna leaves us speechless