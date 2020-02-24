Name a better way to end Black History Month than with the NAACP awards in California last night. The 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People awards was a show to remember with a performance from the incredible and legendary Jill Scott captivating the crowd with a medley of “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way”. And with over 40 categories of awards in the show, everyone came out to support and celebrate black excellence.
NAACP HIGHLIGHTS
With likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Lizzo winning awards; here is everything you need to know about the annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People awards.
Lizzo takes home Entertainer of the Year
Trailblazer and award season sensation Lizzo took home the honorary award of Entertainer of the Year. Accepting the award in front of a room full of successful and iconic African American stars she thanked actress Angela Bassett for being the true entertainer and celebrated all of the big black girls in the industry and that they are the real trophies. TV series Black-ish swept the TV award category taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, leading acting accolades for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and with supporting stars Deon Cole and Marsai Martin also taking home awards.
Michael B. Jordan picks up Outstanding Actor
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture went to everyone’s #MCM Michael B. Jordan who may we just say looked very stylish on the night as he picked up the award for the true American legal drama Just Mercy. The film also took top prize for Outstanding Motion Picture after being snubbed by award season. Outstanding Actress went to the star of Us and Black Panther Lupita Nyong’o.
Other winners of the night were Omari Hardwick for Power and Angela Bassett for 9-1-1 Netflix tearjerker When They See Us also picked up awards for Outstanding Television or Limited-Series and newcomer Jharrel Jerome picked Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for the Netflix series.
The QUEEN Rihanna leaves us speechless
One of the biggest awards of the night was the President’s Award which went to none other than musician, fashion icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna. The star gave a moving speech touching upon world issues, and how we can only fix this world together *sobs* – which led to a thunderous round of applause from the crowd.
And we can’t forget about Beyoncé who led the 2020 NAACP nominations with 8 nominations and won a total of six including Outstanding Female Artist, album for Homecoming: The Live Experience, The soundtrack for The Lion King and the award for “Brown Skin Girl” which was in collaboration with Saint Jhn, WizKid and daughter Blue Ivy.