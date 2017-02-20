New Noise: Ary

February 20th, 2017

We chat to Norwegian electro-pop sensation, Ary.

Oslo-based Ariadne Loinsworth is about to become your new obsession. Performing under her lifelong nickname, Ary, her debut single ‘Higher’ was released in 2015 via Eskimo Recordings and was received with mountains of praise in her home country of Norway. Having recently released her new single ‘Childhood Dreams’, Ary is undoubtedly destined to break through to an international audience.

The track is a burst of electronic pop, with Ary’s hypnotising voice thriving above roaring synths and rhythms. Drawing on her ties to Trinidad, the track blends exotic elements to create a rich and unique sound. It’s dynamic and captivating, and Ary’s incredible potential is undeniable.

We sat down with the Norwegian newcomer to find out a bit more about her.

What music did you listen to growing up?

I listened to a lot of soca, steel-pan and calypso when I was a kid. My grandmother, Annabella, grew up in Trinidad so we used to listen to her old vinyls and dance around the living room. We used to listen a lot to The Andrews Sisters and Harry Belafonte. In my teens I started listening to Røyksopp and Daft Punk and fell completely for the electronic sound. I guess I liked the combination of melancholy and music you can dance to.

Have you always wanted to be a singer?

Hmm, that’s a hard question. I guess I always wanted to sing, but never to be a singer. I never dreamed of travelling the world or radio-plays or anything, but I’ve always loved to sing. When I was younger I told my mother that I couldn’t sing in front of people because I felt like they could see right through me. I still feel that way sometimes. That said, I love my life right now. Writing songs and making sounds is like communicating with people on a whole different level. It’s like I’m gaining access to this language everybody understands even though they don’t necessarily know how to speak it. I feel very lucky and grateful to everyone who listens to my music and, by doing that, allowing me to continue being a musician.

Who are your musical influences?

I like so many different artists it’s hard to name some of them. Røyksopp has been one of my longterm influences, and I’ve loved them since I was very young. These last years I’ve listened to The Knife, Robyn, M83, Moby, Kavinsky, Lykke Li and Mø. I like music that isn’t too “in your face” but still gets the message across. Lately I’ve listened a lot to Noga Erez, I think she’s really good at making good beats and minimalistic, but powerful music. I like music with few instruments that still sounds massive and cool.

How has living in Norway and having ties to Trinidad had an influence on your music?

I think my music is very influenced by me trying to balance the two. I love the Norwegian, cold and stubborn electronic sound. Where everything is on grid and tight and somehow predictable. And I love the calypso rhythms and the life it brings to music. I’m very fond of melancholic music that makes you dance.

How would you describe your sound?

Messy but clean. I like good, clean sounds coming together for a clean and energetic soundscape. I love a good four on the floor-kick and especially after working closely with Carl Louis I realised how fond I am of the EDM-structures. He taught me a lot about synthesisers and putting together productions, and my sound is definitely very influenced by him. This last year I’ve been working a lot with Coucheron too. He’s more messy and cool. He likes to take chances and do new things and I really like that about him. It’s been so much fun working with him to make my new singles and developing my sound together.

You’ve been creating music alone for only a year. Can you tell us about your creative process?

Well I’ve been writing songs for longer then that, but my production’s got serious around six months ago when I got my studio. I’ve been working a lot with sampling weird noises and processing them into sounds I like, additional to working with structures and frames for the songs. When I started buying real synths in stead of doing everything on my computer, I realised how much fun it was to push knobs to see what happens. Though I feel like I’m becoming a better producer every day, it almost always starts with the chords. I guess it’s the songwriter in me. I need a verse or a chorus to start producing. For me, it’s important that the vocals come first, and that the soundscape around compliments it. I don’t want the two to argue for the listeners attention.

Can you tell us about your new single ‘Childhood Dreams’? What was the inspiration behind this track?

It’s probably the most honest song I’ve written. It’s very personal. I wrote it at a time in my life when I had just realised how serious things were getting, and that I might actually get a chance to work with my music for a long time. I had just signed with Petroleum Records and for our first project together I went in the studio with Coucheron. The song represents what I used to want and how hard I was working to make that reality happen. It’s about focus.

What have you got lined up for the rest of the year?

Music! I am aiming to release a lot of music. And play a lot of cool gigs. I am finishing my first headline-tour this weekend, and it’s been better then any of us expected. We’ve already sold out two of our four shows and it’s been amazing to meet everyone. For the first time I met the people who already know me and came to see us, and it’s been so wonderful to see who that is. Tall, short, young, old, boys, girls, men and women. I hope 2017 is bringing more of that.

Words: Elly Watson